Baby dances to Bruno Mars, shows off adorably impressive dance moves!
Offbeat
Baby dances to Bruno Mars
How does this story make you feel? (4 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0.0%
Entertained0.0%
LOL0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome100.0%
Hilarious0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Trying to trick mom Jul 23
- Cats get jedi training Jul 22
- Raven does recycling demo Jul 21
- Ready, set, go! Jul 20
- Funny dog protects baby Jul 19
- Dad's funny fake interview Jul 18
- Bird steals squirrel’s snack Jul 17
- Boy hilariously contacts dad Jul 16
- Dog practices mean face Jul 15
- Dog protests home time Jul 14
- Big furry... baby Jul 13
- Baby's first bacon Jul 12
© 2023 Castanet.net