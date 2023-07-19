Funny dog protects baby from shadows! Too cute.
Offbeat
Funny dog protects baby
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0.0%
Happy100.0%
Entertained0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome0.0%
Hilarious0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Dad's funny fake interview Jul 18
- Bird steals squirrel’s snack Jul 17
- Boy hilariously contacts dad Jul 16
- Dog practices mean face Jul 15
- Dog protests home time Jul 14
- Big furry... baby Jul 13
- Baby's first bacon Jul 12
- Sleepy bunny gets wobbly Jul 11
- Baby goats playing Jul 10
- Toddler leads dance class Jul 9
- Yard work fail Jul 8
- Dog covers camera Jul 7
© 2023 Castanet.net