217428
Offbeat  

Dad's funny fake interview

- | Story: 437258

Dad takes a job interview with outrageous claims to test his daughter's reaction. Priceless!

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Entertained
0%
LOL
0%
Amazed
0%
Awesome
0%
Hilarious
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive