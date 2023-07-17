Bird steals squirrel’s snack

19°C
city
‹
›
Kelowna's Homepage
●
●
●
●
Monday, Jul 17
Obits
AutoMall
Events
Cams
Tango
Home
Kelowna
West Kelowna
Peachland
Penticton
Poll
Letters
Opinion
Vernon
Salmon Arm
Kamloops
Oliver / Osoyoos
Forums
Columnists
Newsletter Signup
BC
Vehicle burns on Coquihalla
Coquihalla - 15,831 views
Gulls make a home of mall
Prince George - 6,690 views
Widespread fire evacuations
BC - 12,232 views
Kelowna
West Kelowna
Penticton
Vernon
Salmon Arm
Kamloops
Peachland
Oliver / Osoyoos
Vancouver
Victoria
Prince George
Nelson
All BC News
Canada
Indigenous Games open
Halifax - 2,542 views
AI to detect, fight wildfires?
Canada - 3,975 views
Firefighter dies in NWT
Northwest Territories - 19,185 views
More Canada News
World
9 drown in road tunnel
South Korea - 8,249 views
Death Valley sizzles
California - 20,342 views
Two officers hurt in shootout
Georgia - 1,258 views
More World News
Business
Threads a 'hacker's dream'
Business - 13,705 views
pesticides halt pot farms
Seattle - 1,549 views
Musk: Twitter is losing cash
Business - 16,062 views
Sponsored Video
The Market
Press Room
Services
Biz Opportunities
Think Local
Promoted Posts
Okanagan Edge
Okanagan Biz
BC Biz
Got the Edge
Get Involved
Business Buzz
Sports
Fan causes mass pileup
Tour de France - 12,060 views
Athlete wins hormone fight
Sports - 13,798 views
Vees sign new forward
BCHL - 4,870 views
WHL
BCHL
BCFC
UBCO Heat
Golf
Penticton Speedway
Ski
Big White
Silver Star
Apex
Baldy
Sun Peaks
ShowBiz
Reynolds buys U.K. home
Entertainment - 5,239 views
Cera has no smartphone
Entertainment - 2,164 views
Robbie 'bribed' Gosling
Entertainment - 2,239 views
TV Listings
Books
Offbeat
Around the Web
Heather's Horoscope
The Tango
Daily Dose
Must Watch
Galleries
Showbiz
Music
Classifieds
Login
Marketplace Live
Jobs
Real Estate
Rentals
Vehicles
Auto Parts
Rec Vehicles
House-Home
Furniture
Electronics
Fashion
Kids
Sports-Health
Help
Automall
RV-Boats-Powersports
Flyers
Hobbies-Music
Library
Vintage-Antiques
Home Improvement
Commercial-Business
Farmer's Market
Horse-Farm-Pets
Services
Garage-Free-Auctions
Stores
Classifieds Rate Sheet
Real Estate
Listings
Rentals
Showhome Showcase
Luxury Homes
Luxury Homes South
Investment Real Estate
Open Houses
Opinion
Poll
Letters
Forums
Columnists
Opinion
Our Town
Obituaries
The Market
Adopt-a-Pet
Events
Movies
Cams
Gas Prices
Gallery
Celebrations
Contests
‹
Cities
Armstrong
Enderby
Kamloops
Kelowna
Pay Parking Tickets
Keremeos
Lake Country
Merritt
Oliver
Osoyoos
Peachland
Penticton
Summerland
Vernon
West Kelowna
Westbank First Nation
RDCO
RDOS
TNRD
Interior Health
Library
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
Get Involved
Food & Drink
Wine Reviews
Wine Maps
Campus Life Okanagan
Campus Life Kamloops
Bus Schedule
YLW Arrive
/
Depart
Kelowna Council
Crime Stoppers
Flyers
Weather
Kelowna
Penticton
Vernon
Salmon Arm
Kamloops
Vancouver
Offbeat
Bird steals squirrel’s snack
Sarah Dubetz
-
Jul 17, 2023 / 12:01 am
| Story: 437044
Bird steals snack from unsuspecting squirrel.
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Happy
0%
Entertained
0%
Amazed
0%
Awesome
0%
Hilarious
0%
Back to Homepage
Typos
News Tips
Forums
Must-Read Stories
Get all the day's most vital news with our newsletter, sent every weekday.
View the complete Offbeat archive
Can you skip?
Must Watch | July 16, 2023
Travis Barker marks 30th flight since accident
Showbiz | July 16, 2023
Big Mac blunder
Must Watch | July 16, 2023
Great Dane is fascinated by Rocket
Must Watch | July 16, 2023
Sunday Dose
Daily Dose | July 16, 2023
Previous Stories
Boy hilariously contacts dad
Jul 16
Dog practices mean face
Jul 15
Dog protests home time
Jul 14
Big furry... baby
Jul 13
Baby's first bacon
Jul 12
Sleepy bunny gets wobbly
Jul 11
Baby goats playing
Jul 10
Toddler leads dance class
Jul 9
Yard work fail
Jul 8
Dog covers camera
Jul 7
Pup goes for a swim
Jul 6
Baby dances to table squeak
Jul 5
View the complete Offbeat archive
© 2023 Castanet.net
Make Castanet Your Homepage
News Tips
Advertising
Contact Us