As soon as a piece of bacon touched this baby's tongue, he erupted with joy. He savored every morsel each time he bit into the scrumptious breakfast meat.
Offbeat
Baby's first bacon
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Entertained0%
LOL0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Rainn Wilson 'mostly unhappy' on The Office
Showbiz | July 11, 2023
Big brother returns little sister's joyful greeting
Must Watch | July 11, 2023
Hospital staff unite to create a moving train of joy
Must Watch | July 11, 2023
Tattuesday: Cover ups
Galleries | July 11, 2023
Previous Stories
- Sleepy bunny gets wobbly Jul 11
- Baby goats playing Jul 10
- Toddler leads dance class Jul 9
- Yard work fail Jul 8
- Dog covers camera Jul 7
- Pup goes for a swim Jul 6
- Baby dances to table squeak Jul 5
- Pasta fail Jul 4
- Owl gives funny face Jul 3
- Pet pig cools down in pool Jul 2
- Bird makes Samsung sound Jul 1
- Polite bear wheels trash can Jun 30
© 2023 Castanet.net