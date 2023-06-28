217120
214593
Offbeat  

Eat cheese or nap?

- | Story: 433932

When it's been a long day but that cheese is just too good.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Entertained
0%
LOL
0%
Amazed
0%
Awesome
0%
Hilarious
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive