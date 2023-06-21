217120
214593
Offbeat  

Patient parrot waits

- | Story: 432787

"Einstein loves to slide down the door to the shower. I was doing a livestream when he decided to slide. I was in the other room and not able to pan the camera as he slid. When I walk into the room I discovered that he had stopped halfway and was waiting for me to adjust the camera!"

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Happy
0%
Entertained
0%
Amazed
0%
Awesome
0%
Hilarious
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive