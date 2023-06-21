"Einstein loves to slide down the door to the shower. I was doing a livestream when he decided to slide. I was in the other room and not able to pan the camera as he slid. When I walk into the room I discovered that he had stopped halfway and was waiting for me to adjust the camera!"
Offbeat
Patient parrot waits
