207763
217097
Offbeat  

Favourite auntie

- | Story: 431973

Adorable puppy wiggles and rolls for his favourite aunt.

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0.0%
Happy
100.0%
Entertained
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Awesome
0.0%
Hilarious
0.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive