216334
212643
Offbeat  

Parrot plays peekaboo

- | Story: 431405

"Ricco’s favorite game to play is Peekaboo, so of course when I saw this toy Plushie I had to buy it for him. At first I thought he would be afraid of it because it moves, but as you can see Ricco is in love with it."

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0.0%
Happy
100.0%
Entertained
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Awesome
0.0%
Hilarious
0.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive