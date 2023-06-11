"This is Ky’Lee Grace. She had a nail shop trip after daycare for her 6th birthday the following day. I discovered she brought worms from the playground. They were in her pockets up until about 8 pm. Currently considering a worm farm."
Offbeat
So many worms
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Entertained0%
LOL0%
Amazed0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Creative photoshoot Jun 10
- I'm gonna get you" Jun 9
- Humidifier bubbles Jun 8
- One smart parrot Jun 7
- Emotional supporter Jun 6
- Cat rings doorbell Jun 5
- Open says me Jun 4
- Happy Husky Jun 3
- Little boy trains his pup Jun 2
- Hilarious Frenchie and bro Jun 1
- Hilarious milk taste test May 31
- Old man chuckles May 30
© 2023 Castanet.net