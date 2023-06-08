216464
Offbeat  

Humidifier bubbles

"Watson is totally obsessed with the bubbles in the humidifier, and used to make huge messes with the gravity water dish which is why we now have a fountain instead. It is our nighttime routine - he makes sure I never forget to turn it on - so bedtime is now his favorite part of the day."

