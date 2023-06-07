215331
215569
Offbeat  

One smart parrot

- | Story: 430604

"Shamrock is one smart Patriotic Parrot. He has a big vocabulary and loves to sing and dance. Although he knows several songs his favorite is God Bless America. Here I am taking a video of him dancing, counting, and singing part of his favorite song God Bless America."

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Happy
0%
Entertained
0%
Amazed
0%
Awesome
0%
Hilarious
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive