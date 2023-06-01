Hilarious French Bulldog Gets A New Baby Brother | If you think this Frenchie is cute, just wait until you see his new little brother!
Offbeat
Hilarious Frenchie and bro
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0.0%
Happy0.0%
LOL0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome0.0%
Hilarious100.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Hilarious milk taste test May 31
- Old man chuckles May 30
- Opposite reactions May 29
- First plane ride May 28
- No work more play May 27
- Sheep plays with ball May 26
- Personal mouse pad May 25
- Singing opera in McDonalds May 24
- Man or gorilla? May 23
- Pretending to like meal May 22
- Snoring dog May 21
- A friend in the mirror May 20
© 2023 Castanet.net