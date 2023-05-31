212173
213071
Offbeat  

Hilarious milk taste test

- | Story: 429406

Check out this baby's reaction to trying formula for the first time.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Happy
0%
Entertained
0%
LOL
0%
Amazed
0%
Hilarious
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive