215614
210851
Offbeat  

Sheep plays with ball

- | Story: 428520

"Our pet sheep, Steve, in our backyard playing with an exercise ball."

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0.0%
Happy
0.0%
Entertained
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Awesome
0.0%
Hilarious
100.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive