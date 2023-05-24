215407
Offbeat  

Singing opera in McDonalds

Story: 428189

Germany's Got Talent winner Ricardo Marinello eats in restaurants all over the world and suddenly starts singing opera and gives free concerts to the diners. And they love it!

