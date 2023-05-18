Husky waits until he gets permission from mom to howl along with the sirens. Adorable!
Offbeat
Husky needs to howl
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
LOL0%
Amazed0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Great Dane has a lot to say! May 17
- Sneakin' snacks! May 16
- Dad or spy? May 15
- Baby dances to Bruno Mars May 14
- Cat plays catch with tail May 13
- Playful debate with dad May 12
- Man falls into pool May 11
- Toddlers on a mission May 10
- Funny beluga song May 9
- Free ice cream! May 8
- Pig opens fridge May 7
- Baby laughs at mom's talk May 6
© 2023 Castanet.net