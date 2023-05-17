Daisy is pretty vocal about expressing her discontent, and she has a lot to say! Hilarious!
Offbeat
Great Dane has a lot to say!
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0.0%
Happy0.0%
Entertained0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome0.0%
Hilarious100.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Sneakin' snacks! May 16
- Dad or spy? May 15
- Baby dances to Bruno Mars May 14
- Cat plays catch with tail May 13
- Playful debate with dad May 12
- Man falls into pool May 11
- Toddlers on a mission May 10
- Funny beluga song May 9
- Free ice cream! May 8
- Pig opens fridge May 7
- Baby laughs at mom's talk May 6
- Pig destroys his ball pit May 5
© 2023 Castanet.net