214534
Offbeat  

Baby dances to Bruno Mars

- | Story: 426658

Baby dances to Bruno Mars, shows off adorably impressive dance moves.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Happy
0%
Entertained
0%
Amazed
0%
Awesome
0%
Hilarious
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive