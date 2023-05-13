Cat spins crazily to catch its own tail!
Offbeat
Cat plays catch with own tail
Cat plays catch with tail
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Entertained0%
Amazed0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Playful debate with dad May 12
- Man falls into pool May 11
- Toddlers on a mission May 10
- Funny beluga song May 9
- Free ice cream! May 8
- Pig opens fridge May 7
- Baby laughs at mom's talk May 6
- Pig destroys his ball pit May 5
- Robot vacuum nemesis May 4
- Foiled escape attempt May 3
- Raised by Huskies May 2
- Big kitty cat May 1
© 2023 Castanet.net