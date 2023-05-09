209304
214056
Offbeat  

Funny beluga song

- | Story: 425652

This guy had no idea when he started singing that whales would rush up to his boat — so he wondered what would happen if he dove down and really gave them a show.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Happy
0%
Entertained
0%
Amazed
0%
Awesome
0%
Hilarious
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive