212501
214455
Offbeat  

Baby laughs at mom's talk

- | Story: 425356

This baby's laugh will brighten your day 100%!

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Happy
0%
Entertained
0%
Amazed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive