209304
Offbeat  

Pig destroys his ball pit

- | Story: 425135

"Gordo, our pet pig, likes to hunt for snacks in ball pit by rooting around. This time he managed to rip the ball pit."

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Happy
0%
Entertained
0%
LOL
0%
Amazed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive