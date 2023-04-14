Doggie gets the zoomies after a long walk.
Offbeat
After walk zoomies
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Entertained0%
Amazed0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Spring break fun Apr 13
- Dog does squats with owner Apr 11
- Dramatic puppy Apr 10
- Jealous nephew Apr 9
- Twin babies copy big bro Apr 8
- Cockatoo fail Apr 7
- Slow motion jump Apr 6
- Half court buzzer beater Apr 5
- Easter golf trick shot Apr 4
- World's biggest ice disk Apr 3
- Boy tells chicken joke Apr 2
- Can't catch seagulls Apr 1
© 2023 Castanet.net