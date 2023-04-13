Here's what happens when kids are enjoying their vacation too much. Kids are the funniest!
Offbeat
Spring break fun
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Surprised0%
LOL0%
Amazed0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Dog does squats with owner Apr 11
- Dramatic puppy Apr 10
- Jealous nephew Apr 9
- Twin babies copy big bro Apr 8
- Cockatoo fail Apr 7
- Slow motion jump Apr 6
- Half court buzzer beater Apr 5
- Easter golf trick shot Apr 4
- World's biggest ice disk Apr 3
- Boy tells chicken joke Apr 2
- Can't catch seagulls Apr 1
- Calmest in the litter Mar 31
© 2023 Castanet.net