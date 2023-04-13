209304
208049
Offbeat  

Spring break fun

- | Story: 420992

Here's what happens when kids are enjoying their vacation too much. Kids are the funniest!

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Surprised
0%
LOL
0%
Amazed
0%
Awesome
0%
Hilarious
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive