Best squat partner ever! Flawless form!
Offbeat
Dog does squats with owner
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0.0%
Happy0.0%
Entertained0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome100.0%
Hilarious0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Dramatic puppy Apr 10
- Jealous nephew Apr 9
- Twin babies copy big bro Apr 8
- Cockatoo fail Apr 7
- Slow motion jump Apr 6
- Half court buzzer beater Apr 5
- Easter golf trick shot Apr 4
- World's biggest ice disk Apr 3
- Boy tells chicken joke Apr 2
- Can't catch seagulls Apr 1
- Calmest in the litter Mar 31
- Too many throws Mar 30
© 2023 Castanet.net