Twin babies hilariously imitate older brother.
Offbeat
Twin babies copy big bro
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Entertained0%
Amazed0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Cockatoo fail Apr 7
- Slow motion jump Apr 6
- Half court buzzer beater Apr 5
- Easter golf trick shot Apr 4
- World's biggest ice disk Apr 3
- Boy tells chicken joke Apr 2
- Can't catch seagulls Apr 1
- Calmest in the litter Mar 31
- Too many throws Mar 30
- Animating a voicemail Mar 29
- Baby finds her vocal power Mar 28
- Double Dachshund zoomies Mar 27
© 2023 Castanet.net