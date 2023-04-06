Everything is funnier in slow motion, and this video proves it!
Offbeat
Slow motion jump
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Happy0%
Entertained0%
LOL0%
Amazed0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Half court buzzer beater Apr 5
- Easter golf trick shot Apr 4
- World's biggest ice disk Apr 3
- Boy tells chicken joke Apr 2
- Can't catch seagulls Apr 1
- Calmest in the litter Mar 31
- Too many throws Mar 30
- Animating a voicemail Mar 29
- Baby finds her vocal power Mar 28
- Double Dachshund zoomies Mar 27
- Kind words from big sis Mar 26
- Busting out dance moves Mar 25
© 2023 Castanet.net