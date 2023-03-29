"In 2020 I animated a voicemail from my Dad and it was so much fun to make that I wanted to continue make more voicemail animations. Well… 2 years later and I finally have another one ? — When my friend sent me this voicemail from his Dad, we knew it had the potential for greatness."
Offbeat
Animating a voicemail
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Entertained0%
Amazed0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Baby finds her vocal power Mar 28
- Double Dachshund zoomies Mar 27
- Kind words from big sis Mar 26
- Busting out dance moves Mar 25
- Goalie brings the energy Mar 24
- Which hand? Mar 23
- What's daddy's name? Mar 22
- Ice free Mar 21
- Showing off her bows Mar 20
- Singing along to Elton John Mar 19
- Grandpa's hilarious reaction Mar 18
- Smart watch shenanigans Mar 17
© 2023 Castanet.net