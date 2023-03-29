209557
209118
Offbeat  

Animating a voicemail

- | Story: 418412

"In 2020 I animated a voicemail from my Dad and it was so much fun to make that I wanted to continue make more voicemail animations. Well… 2 years later and I finally have another one ? — When my friend sent me this voicemail from his Dad, we knew it had the potential for greatness."

