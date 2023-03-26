This big sister making her little sister smile after complimenting her and telling her 'she's beautiful' is truly a priceless moment!
Offbeat
Kind words from big sis
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0.0%
Happy100.0%
Excited0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome0.0%
Hilarious0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Busting out dance moves Mar 25
- Goalie brings the energy Mar 24
- Which hand? Mar 23
- What's daddy's name? Mar 22
- Ice free Mar 21
- Showing off her bows Mar 20
- Singing along to Elton John Mar 19
- Grandpa's hilarious reaction Mar 18
- Smart watch shenanigans Mar 17
- Adorable tricks Mar 16
- Slip and fall Mar 15
- Champ of staring contest Mar 13
© 2023 Castanet.net