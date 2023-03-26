211233
191148
Offbeat  

Kind words from big sis

- | Story: 417948

This big sister making her little sister smile after complimenting her and telling her 'she's beautiful' is truly a priceless moment!

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0.0%
Happy
100.0%
Excited
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Awesome
0.0%
Hilarious
0.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive