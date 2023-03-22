It's funny how 'mommy' is cute and sweet and dad is 'Aleeeec'!
Offbeat
What's daddy's name?
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused100.0%
Entertained0.0%
LOL0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome0.0%
Hilarious0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Ice free Mar 21
- Showing off her bows Mar 20
- Singing along to Elton John Mar 19
- Grandpa's hilarious reaction Mar 18
- Smart watch shenanigans Mar 17
- Adorable tricks Mar 16
- Slip and fall Mar 15
- Champ of staring contest Mar 13
- Cheerleader saves the day Mar 12
- Daycare days Mar 11
- Unleash the speed! Mar 10
- Behind-the-scenes Mar 9
© 2023 Castanet.net