210592
Offbeat  

Singing along to Elton John

- | Story: 416764

This is probably the cutest cover we have ever heard! Her cuteness is melting our hearts!

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
100.0%
Happy
0.0%
Entertained
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Awesome
0.0%
Hilarious
0.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive