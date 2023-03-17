210317
Offbeat  

Smart watch shenanigans

- | Story: 416570

This adorable little girl has such a great time talking to her dad, and it's genuinely cuteness overload!

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0.0%
Happy
0.0%
Entertained
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Awesome
0.0%
Hilarious
100.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive