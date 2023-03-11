209304
208049
Offbeat  

Daycare days

- | Story: 415415

The owner's arrival at doggy daycare brings pure joy to this pup, and his reaction is adorable!

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
100.0%
Happy
0.0%
Entertained
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Awesome
0.0%
Hilarious
0.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive