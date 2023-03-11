The owner's arrival at doggy daycare brings pure joy to this pup, and his reaction is adorable!
Offbeat
Daycare days
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused100.0%
Happy0.0%
Entertained0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome0.0%
Hilarious0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Unleash the speed! Mar 10
- Behind-the-scenes Mar 9
- Undivided attention Mar 8
- Cuddle buddies Mar 7
- Future drummer? Mar 6
- Nap time Mar 5
- Pup gets itch scratched Mar 4
- Sneaky peak Mar 3
- Pig in a (heated) blanket Mar 2
- Cat tries to catch TV birds Mar 1
- Dog's favourite words Feb 28
- Piñata fail Feb 27
© 2023 Castanet.net