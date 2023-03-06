201450
205821
Offbeat  

Future drummer?

- | Story: 414591

From the way this little one bops to the beat, it's clear she has a drumming gift. Adorable future rockstar in the making!

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Entertained
0%
Excited
0%
LOL
0%
Amazed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive