A vet found a ticklish spot for this Rottweiler and now he can't stop his legs from jiggling!
Offbeat
Pup gets itch scratched
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Entertained0%
Amazed0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
TGIF Gifs- March 3, 2023
Galleries | March 03, 2023
Pete Davidson is 'getting serious' with Chase Sui Wonders
Showbiz | March 03, 2023
Funny animals
Must Watch | March 03, 2023
Laughing baby adorably finds her snort
Must Watch | March 03, 2023
Previous Stories
- Sneaky peak Mar 3
- Pig in a (heated) blanket Mar 2
- Cat tries to catch TV birds Mar 1
- Dog's favourite words Feb 28
- Piñata fail Feb 27
- More grapes! Feb 26
- Dog loves dancing Feb 25
- If it fits, I sits Feb 24
- Kid says funny things to sis Feb 23
- Personal crawl coach Feb 22
- Corporate calls in kitchen Feb 21
- Adorable makeover Feb 20
© 2023 Castanet.net