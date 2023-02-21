207737
205821
Offbeat  

Corporate calls in kitchen

- | Story: 412471

Toddler talks on the phone like a corporate business man.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Entertained
0%
Surprised
0%
LOL
0%
Amazed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive