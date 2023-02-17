"My fiancé, step daughter, and I were walking out of our garage at our house. As we were walking out, I told my step daughter and fiancé to be careful and don’t fall. And the first step my fiancé takes, she falls. I try to catch her, but failed which caused me to fall with her. At the same time as her fall, she managed to not spill her Starbucks coffee. My step daughter just stood there laughing and took a picture of us."
Texas ice strikes again
