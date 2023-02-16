201442
209257
Offbeat  

A very graceful fall

- | Story: 410423

Woman serving in a restaurant falls and doesn't drop a thing!

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Entertained
0.0%
LOL
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Impressed
100.0%
Awesome
0.0%
Hilarious
0.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive