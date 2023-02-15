"I was going to make a mixture that I saw on the internet to clean the bathrooms and it got out of control. The container was too small for the amounts of liquid that I put in, so everything overflowed." A true definition of just going with the flow!
Offbeat
Too many liquids
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Entertained0%
LOL0%
Amazed0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Baby spa day Feb 14
- Mommy! Feb 13
- Puppy Bowl XIX Feb 12
- New best friends Feb 11
- Jeff bumps his head Feb 10
- A conversation with Maggie Feb 9
- Hiking mis-adventure Feb 8
- Instant regret Feb 7
- Tortoise vs Hare Feb 6
- Adorable giggling twins Feb 5
- Mad about cheese Feb 4
- Baby argues with dad Feb 3
© 2023 Castanet.net