208063
Offbeat  

Too many liquids

- | Story: 410419

"I was going to make a mixture that I saw on the internet to clean the bathrooms and it got out of control. The container was too small for the amounts of liquid that I put in, so everything overflowed." A true definition of just going with the flow!

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Entertained
0%
LOL
0%
Amazed
0%
Awesome
0%
Hilarious
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive