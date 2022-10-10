202091
197872
Offbeat  

First time trying syrup

- | Story: 389544

Little girl tries syrup for the first time and this is how she reacted!

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
100.0%
Happy
0.0%
Entertained
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Awesome
0.0%
Hilarious
0.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive