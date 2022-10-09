This video shows how incredibly playful baby elephants can be with this cute baby elephant jumping and sitting on his bigger brother, making it difficult for his brother to get up in the most hilarious ways.
Offbeat
Playful elephant sits on bro
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Entertained0%
Amazed0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Cat knocks over camera Oct 8
- Future of golf Oct 7
- See ya later, alligator Oct 6
- Dog and cat cuddle Oct 5
- Basketball playing goat Oct 4
- Furniture fail Oct 3
- Baby laughs hysterically Oct 2
- Welcome home, dad! Oct 1
- Adorable allegations Sep 30
- A babbling conversation Sep 29
- Puppy reacts to snoring Sep 28
- Tug of war Sep 27
© 2022 Castanet.net