202169
202474
Offbeat  

Playful elephant sits on bro

- | Story: 389531

This video shows how incredibly playful baby elephants can be with this cute baby elephant jumping and sitting on his bigger brother, making it difficult for his brother to get up in the most hilarious ways.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Happy
0%
Entertained
0%
Amazed
0%
Awesome
0%
Hilarious
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive