Peace of Mind Dog Rescue is giving elderly humans and canines a second chance. Through volunteer care and fostering, the nonprofit provides support to senior citizens and pets, adopting out 400 dogs a year.
Offbeat
Dog rescue for seniors
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Happy0.0%
Inspired0.0%
Informed0.0%
Amazed100.0%
Impressed0.0%
Awesome0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Cat knocks over camera Oct 8
- Future of golf Oct 7
- See ya later, alligator Oct 6
- Dog and cat cuddle Oct 5
- Basketball playing goat Oct 4
- Furniture fail Oct 3
- Baby laughs hysterically Oct 2
- Welcome home, dad! Oct 1
- Adorable allegations Sep 30
- A babbling conversation Sep 29
- Puppy reacts to snoring Sep 28
- Tug of war Sep 27
© 2022 Castanet.net