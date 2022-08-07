Parrot sings and blows kisses into microphone.
Offbeat
Parrot performs
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Entertained0%
Amazed0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Coin trick copier Aug 6
- Kiwi won't give up Aug 5
- Attacking the water hose Aug 4
- Accordion duo Aug 3
- Box of brownies Aug 2
- Understanding weddings Aug 1
- Learning colours Jul 31
- Dog hops up the stairs Jul 30
- Dachshund's funny face Jul 29
- Baby's first sentence Jul 28
- Bulldog sleeps anywhere Jul 27
- Dog steals watering can Jul 26
© 2022 Castanet.net