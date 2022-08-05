"Kiwi the blue chicken (Indian Ringneck parakeet) can’t help but try and take my snacks. He won’t stop until he gets what he wants! He sure did win in the end… "
Offbeat
Kiwi won't give up
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Entertained0%
Amazed0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Attacking the water hose Aug 4
- Accordion duo Aug 3
- Box of brownies Aug 2
- Understanding weddings Aug 1
- Learning colours Jul 31
- Dog hops up the stairs Jul 30
- Dachshund's funny face Jul 29
- Baby's first sentence Jul 28
- Bulldog sleeps anywhere Jul 27
- Dog steals watering can Jul 26
- Cats fascinated by pan Jul 25
- Where is that other dog? Jul 24
© 2022 Castanet.net