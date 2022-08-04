This Morkie loves to attack the water hose sprayer, yet she hates the bath. She will do this for hours and get upset when her owner stops!
Offbeat
Attacking the water hose
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Entertained0%
LOL0%
Amazed0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Accordion duo Aug 3
- Box of brownies Aug 2
- Understanding weddings Aug 1
- Learning colours Jul 31
- Dog hops up the stairs Jul 30
- Dachshund's funny face Jul 29
- Baby's first sentence Jul 28
- Bulldog sleeps anywhere Jul 27
- Dog steals watering can Jul 26
- Cats fascinated by pan Jul 25
- Where is that other dog? Jul 24
- Good and bad choices Jul 23
© 2022 Castanet.net