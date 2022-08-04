193809
Offbeat  

Attacking the water hose

- | Story: 378635

This Morkie loves to attack the water hose sprayer, yet she hates the bath. She will do this for hours and get upset when her owner stops!

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Happy
0%
Entertained
0%
LOL
0%
Amazed
0%
Hilarious
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive