Offbeat  

Dog steals watering can

Story: 377138

Mia is up to no good and decides to steal her owner's watering can. She refuses to give it back!

How does this story make you feel? (8 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
37.5%
Happy
37.5%
LOL
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Awesome
12.5%
Hilarious
12.5%

