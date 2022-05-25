193078
193885
Offbeat  

Mr Elephant!

- | Story: 369825

Charlie does not like Mr. Elephant, at all.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Happy
0%
Entertained
0%
Amazed
0%
Awesome
0%
Hilarious
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive
TheTango.net
Kids are ruthless

Kids are ruthless

Galleries | May 24, 2022

Law Abiding Citizen sequel in development

Showbiz | May 24, 2022

Mind blowing moments

Must Watch | May 24, 2022

Awkward public moments

Must Watch | May 24, 2022

Weird food

Galleries | May 24, 2022





Previous Stories

View the complete Offbeat archive