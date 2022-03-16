187862
Offbeat  

Kiddo makes escape

- | Story: 363017

"I was visiting my sister and sitting on the porch when I saw my daughter's two little legs coming out of the doggy door she did it repeatedly so I recorded her because I thought was cute she didn't know where I was so I said her name and she looked at me so surprised."

