Adorable young Tucker thinks price sticker on the bottom of his food dish is a scratch and sniff.
Offbeat
Scratch and sniff
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Entertained0%
LOL0%
Amazed0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Follow the tail Mar 14
- Tiny hands for cookie crimes Mar 13
- Mom keeps baby laughing Mar 12
- Running down the stairs Mar 11
- Boxing puppy Mar 10
- Building solo cup tower Mar 9
- Dog sits on cat to get cozy Mar 8
- Leaving the beach Mar 7
- Baby wants sandwich Mar 6
- Acrobatic parrot performs Mar 5
- Playing in the snow Mar 4
- Daddy-daughter standoff Mar 3
© 2022 Castanet.net